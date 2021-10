The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments tomorrow on whether unconstitutional laws were used by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to derail an effort to reverse newly approved abortion restrictions in Missouri. The case stems from a Cole County judge's ruling last December that Ashcroft used the laws to shorten the time period needed to collect signatures required for a ballot initiative sought by opponents of the abortion law. The decision made by the state's highest court could result in a change to the rules governing how citizens can alter the state Constitution.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO