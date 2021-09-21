CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlton County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 09:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in southeast Georgia and northeast Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until early Monday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 11.8 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.

