The Supreme Court of Virginia is already weighing in on redistricting, closing the door on the practice of prison gerrymandering. The court is rejecting a challenge to Virginia's new law ditching the longstanding practice of prison gerrymandering. That means the next set of maps for General Assembly and Congress will no longer include incarcerated people in the rural communities where prisons are located but instead count them at their home address or last known address.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO