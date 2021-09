NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a child was attacked and robbed on Staten Island. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police are trying to identify two people who allegedly punched a 9-year-old boy and stole his bicycle on Staten Island on Sept. 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a 9-year-old boy was riding his bicycle near Osgood Avenue and Stage Lane when two people approached him. The two individuals allegedly punched the child in the head and told him to get off his bicycle. They then took off with the boy’s bike. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

