More hate for Clemson

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 9 days ago

These ESPN employees don’t have much respect for Clemson following its slim 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Death Valley.

Chris Fallica, better known as “The Bear” on ESPN’s College GameDay , made the following comments on Twitter:

ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich then responded to Fallica’s tweet, saying she doesn’t even have the Tigers ranked in her top 10 right now:

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

