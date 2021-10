CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run who dragged the victim for several blocks. The initial crash happened Tuesday night on Kerlin Street by Crozer Park. The victim was found more than a half-mile away at 22nd and Wetherill Streets. The hit-and-run victim has been identified as David Wilson. Authorities say was in his 60s. Neighbors hope the driver turns themself in. “It’s sad that happened,” one man said. Crime scene tape is still left behind at 22nd and Wetherill Streets after a body was found on the road Tuesday night. Cellphone video shows officers gathering at the...

