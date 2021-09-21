CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 40% on Halloween costumes for pets and kids today

By CNET staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn't get much cuter than dogs in Halloween costumes, right? Don't let anybody tell you these outfits can only be worn one day of the year. The only thing that should slow you down when considering what to dress your favorite child in is cost. Halloween costumes can often be a little on the expensive side, which is why it's a big deal that Target has dropped the price of a ton of costumes by 40% for today only. Oh, and there are some costumes for kids as well, if you're in to that sort of thing.

