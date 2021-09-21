CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass student loan forgiveness? Don't count on it says Biden appointee

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, student loan borrowers have been holding on to the idea that their debt might be forgiven eventually. After all, many top Democrats in Congress are pushing for up to $50,000 forgiveness per borrower, and President Joe Biden has said he’s “prepared to” cancel $10,000 per borrower. Sponsor.

Fortune

43 million borrowers will soon have to restart paying their student loans

The CARES Act of 2020 froze payments on federal student loans, and this forbearance was extended a handful of times amid the economic ebbs and flows of the COVID-19 crisis. Borrowers, however, will resume their payments just ahead of the two-year anniversary of the CARES Act. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. November...
EDUCATION
thebalance.com

Public Sees Slimmer Chance of Student Loan Forgiveness

Corrects third paragraph to say freeze on student loan payments ends Jan. 31. Eighteen months after President Joe Biden said every borrower with federal student loans should have at least $10,000 wiped away, and with the freeze on federal loan payments set to end in January, borrowers want to know what’s going to happen.
EDUCATION
Person
Richard Cordray
Person
Joe Biden
NBC San Diego

Student Loan Forgiveness Is Still Up in the Air. What to Do in the Meantime

Millions of student loan borrowers are on edge, left questioning if they'll be paying back their loans for years more or have them soon erased. It's now been more than seven months since President Joe Biden asked the U.S. Department of Justice to review his legal authority to cancel student debt.
COLLEGES
Business Insider

February's student-loan payment restart will run into a 'psychological hurdle' as many borrowers thought their debt would be forgiven, Biden official says

Federal Student Aid Director Richard Cordray noted the challenges of restarting student-loan payments. He warned of the "psychological hurdle" for borrowers who thought their debt might've been forgiven. The final extension of the payment pause will lift in February, and many borrowers aren't ready. See more stories on Insider's business...
EDUCATION
Gainesville.com

Blanket forgiveness of student loans is not a long-term solution

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden promised to cap loan forgiveness at $10,000. But once in office, he directed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to explore his authority to cancel as much as $50,000. Now it appears he is moving closer to putting taxpayers on the hook for wide-scale student loan cancellation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
uisjournal.com

Student Loan Forgiveness is Here, but Only for the Selected Few

The lingering possibility of student loan forgiveness has long played a significant role in excitement for President Joe Biden’s many presidential promises. Soon after inauguration, however, Biden’s plan of forgiveness imminently faltered — placing this compelling incentive on the backburner. As time continues to pass and national student loan debt rises, the idea of cancelation has quickly become an afterthought. Furthermore, alongside the year-and-a-half-long postponement of student loan repayment, many question the viability of remittance. A long-standing national debate, the likelihood of loan cancellation became rather obscure…that is until mid-August.
COLLEGES
arcamax.com

Embattled Navient says it won't service federal student loans; stock drops 10%

Another big federal student loan servicer is getting out of the business. Navient Inc., of Wilmington, has negotiated to transfer more than five million federal student loan borrowers to the Reston, Va., firm Maximus, which administers state and federal health and human services programs. Navient — the source of thousands...
EDUCATION
USAFacts

The Biden administration cancelled $9.5B in student loan debt. Here's who it affects.

The Biden administration relieved 563,000, or 1.3% of all borrowers of their student loan debt this year. The cancelled loans were less than 1% of the student debt owed in the US. Nearly 43 million people collectively owe $1.59 trillion in student debt, according to data from the office of Federal Student Aid. The Department of Education cancelled about $9.5 billion in student loans since early 2021. It has also paused all student loan repayment, interest, and collections through the end of January 2022.
EDUCATION
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
goodmorningamerica.com

Exclusive: Obama says US 'desperately needs' Biden agenda, supports taxing the rich

President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
POTUS

