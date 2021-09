Click here to read the full article. Pop singer/songwriter Liam Payne, of One Direction fame and fortune, is selling the Surrey, England, home he previously shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy. Payne, now 28, purchased the five-bedroom and seven-bath house in March 2015, paying about $6.8 million for the place, which is set on 2.9 acres and backs onto a golf course. As first reported in the Daily Mail, the property is listed with Teresa Kane at Mountgrange Heritage. In leafy Woking, the Surrey house seems ideal for a playful couple or a family with young children. Outside, there’s a swimming pool and a turf...

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO