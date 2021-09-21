CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Is it safe to get a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot together?

WTNH.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Flu season is approaching, and we spoke with Oneida County Health Director Dr. Daniel Gilmore about the importance of getting a flu shot even if you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19. “These are two separate diseases…two separate viruses and the body develops antibodies specific to each virus the vaccines basically aid the body in the development of antibodies to prevent the disease. so if you’re vaccinated for both you would have protection against both diseases,” said Gilmore.

www.wtnh.com

