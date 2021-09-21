CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

Regional COVID cases continue surge

 9 days ago

Regional health officials reported a combined 242 new coronavirus cases and three virus-related deaths between Saturday and Monday. In north central Idaho: Nez Perce County reported the most new infections over the three-day period with 99; Latah County added 36 virus cases and two COVID-related deaths; Idaho County saw it’s number of infections rise by 24; Lewis County added 14 and one death; and Clearwater County reported 8 new coronavirus cases.

