Regional COVID cases continue surge
Regional health officials reported a combined 242 new coronavirus cases and three virus-related deaths between Saturday and Monday. In north central Idaho: Nez Perce County reported the most new infections over the three-day period with 99; Latah County added 36 virus cases and two COVID-related deaths; Idaho County saw it’s number of infections rise by 24; Lewis County added 14 and one death; and Clearwater County reported 8 new coronavirus cases.www.koze.com
