Multi-Asset Investment Platform eToro Adds Michael Ptasznik To Board Ahead Of Listing

By Renato Capelj
 9 days ago
What Happened: eToro, a multi-asset investment platform, has appointed Michael Ptasznik to its Board of Directors. The development comes as part of eToro’s vision to meet the empower people to grow their knowledge and wealth; with Ptasznik as part of its board, eToro is positioning itself for what comes after its merger with SPAC Fintech Acquisition Tech V (NASDAQ: FTCV), a new stage of growth.

