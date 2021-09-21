When Tennessee Williams Reached Out to a Besieged Truman Capote

For more than 20 years, I worked at the Booksmith, an independent bookstore located in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco. For half that time, I ran the events program. I worked with publishers in selecting authors, creating a monthly schedule, and banging the drum to make sure someone showed up. I also hosted the events—which meant setting up chairs, making sure there were books, bottled water, and signing pens available, and most importantly, introducing the writer before an audience which might range between three and 300. If only a few showed up, it was my job to smooth things over, especially with an established author.

