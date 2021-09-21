When Tennessee Williams Reached Out to a Besieged Truman Capote
It was a late-life détente between the playwright and his younger novelist friend, and it took a lot of pride swallowing to write. In July 1978, Truman Capote was being raked over the coals in the media for his hard-drinking lifestyle. Though he’d insulted his old friend, playwright Tennessee Williams, Williams chose to overlook past mistakes and write his friend with tenderness and sympathy, so much so that it made him self-conscious. In less than five years, both luminaries would be dead, and the letter bolstered their status as allies.lithub.com
