Regarding the letter “Poverty puts students on wrong educational path” (Sept. 20): Black and poor children have been cheated out of an equal education for many, many generations in the United States. But that doesn’t mean that we should give up on these children. When we bused children to white schools that were well-funded to meet the needs of their students, most of those children thrived when given those opportunities.

