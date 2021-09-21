Atlanta City Council approves new round of emergency assistance funds

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation during Monday’s meeting to authorize the chief financial officer to amend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act 2020 fund budget by adding to anticipations and appropriations in the amount of approximately $12 million awarded to the City of Atlanta from the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program 2.

In January, the City of Atlanta received approximately $15.2 million from the federal government as part of the ERA Program 1. According to a release, the federal grant funding is aimed at providing financial assistance for renters economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council also approved legislation to amend an agreement with the United Way of Greater Atlanta Inc. to facilitate the City’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program to extend the term of the agreement through Jan. 31, 2022, add funding from the ERA 2 grant funds, and include any additional terms required for use of the grant funds (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0700).

Other items approved Monday include:

• A resolution authorizing the City of Atlanta to accept a donation of facility enhancements and site improvements to the Coan Park Recreation Center and the existing basketball courts valued at approximately $65,000 from the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

• An ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances to add Section 114-89 (LGBTQ Cultural Humility Training) to require all elected officials, part-time, full-time and contract employees to undergo LGBTQ training annually.

• An ordinance authorizing an agreement with IKE Smart City LLC for pedestrian sidewalk digital kiosks for a term of eight years with two six-year renewal options.

Items introduced to be considered in committee next week include:

• A resolution to initiate the calling of an election to determine the issuance or non-issuance by the City of Atlanta of general obligation public improvement bonds in an aggregate principal amount sufficient to fund public improvement capital outlay projects currently estimated to cost approximately $400 million for paying costs related to construction, repair and similar improvements to public streets and municipal facilities, including buildings, recreation centers and other facilities.

• A resolution calling for the imposition by the Fulton County Commission of a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales and Use Tax (TSPLOST) to fund transportation purposes and a referendum election thereon, to approve the submission of a list of transportation projects and purposes to Fulton County, specify the aggregate maximum costs of such purposes to be funded by the TSPLOST, and specify a maximum time period the TSPLOST will be imposed.

• An ordinance authorizing the City of Atlanta to undertake the procedures necessary to create an option to exchange real property owned by the City for certain real property owned by Brock Built LLC to facilitate the environmental remediation and redevelopment of the former Gun Club Park and facilitate the provision of additional affordable for-sale housing and greenspace.

• A resolution requesting the City Attorney and the commissioners of the Department of Transportation and Department of Enterprise Assets Management provide a report to the Council on the abandonment and conveyance of previously abandoned alleys in Atlanta.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor or her designee, including the commissioner of the Department of City Planning, to apply for a Livable Centers Initiative study grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission in a total not to exceed $300,000 for a preliminary engineering and scoping study for the intersection of Moreland Avenue and DeKalb Avenue.

• A resolution authorizing the establishment of a Commission on Fatherhood, Men and Boys for the purpose of providing an organized and collaborative structure for the discussion and developing of policy recommendations regarding issues facing fathers, men and boys in Atlanta.