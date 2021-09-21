CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. stocks drift higher early Tuesday as Wall Street attempts to bounce back from Evergrande-inspired rout

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
U.S. stock indexes climbed Tuesday morning, trading modestly higher as the market tries to recover from the worst single day for the S&P 500 in more than four months, sparked partly by concerns about Chinese property developer Evergrande. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.4% at 34,091, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.4% to 4,374, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4% to 14,776. Concerns about financial contagion from Evergrande, a property developer with some $300 bilion in debt, came at a critical juncture, with several firms having warned, correctly, that September would be bumpy for U.S. equities after a smooth summer. It also comes as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting later Tuesday.

