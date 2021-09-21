Phoenixville-Based Interior Designer Infuses Serenity into a Home’s Aesthetic

Liz Walton. Image via Liz Walton Home.

Liz Walton, an interior designer who runs Liz Walton Home in Phoenixville, has created numerous first-class bedroom and bathroom retreats throughout the region, writes Eileen Smith Dallabrida for Main Line Today.

Her overall goal is to infuse serenity into bathroom and bedroom aesthetics. Her current go-to for adding that extra feeling of joy is wallpaper.

“Today, there are so many varieties, from natural textures like grass cloth and braided jute — which offer a casual bohemian vibe — to realistic murals, to glitz and gold, and everything in between,” she said. “The patterns are fresh and fun and (can reflect) the personality of the homeowner like never before.”

Floors are also important when creating a comfortable bedroom sanctuary, and Walton recommends hardwood floors with a nice soft rug to add some texture.

Meanwhile, she approaches bathrooms to be at-home spas.

“We have several designs happening right now, and almost all of them include steam and aromatherapy showers,” she said. “Heated floors are now standard, and large soaking tubs are highly requested.”

And if space allows, a beautiful chandelier is also added.

“Little luxuries like gorgeous gemstone and crystal hardware make all the difference,” said Walton.

Read more about Liz Walton in Main Line Today .