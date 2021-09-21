DreamDoll’s Driver Was Robbed At Gunpoint In St. Louis, Suspect Killed In The Aftermath

DreamDoll won’t be returning to St. Louis anytime soon. The rapper took to her Instagram Live on Sept.19, where she revealed some frightening details about her driver being robbed at gunpoint , Hot97 reported.

According to the 29-year-old artist, “all” of her personal belongings were taken in the heist, however, DreamDoll shared that she was relieved she didn’t leave her purse behind in the vehicle. The “Ah Ah Ah” rapper’s story took a turn for the worst when she mentioned that the thief responsible for the robbery was allegedly killed during the aftermath of the incident , but the rapper did not specify how the assailant was taken down.

“The n***** got f**king killed,” DreamDoll says in the chilling Instagram video. “The n***** that f**kin’ robbed the car is dead.”

“I will never, ever, ever, ever come back here again, you hear me?” she continued. “This state is blacklisted from my bookings. To all my St. Louis fans, I will never, be back to y’all city.”

REVOLT TV added that the rapper’s “ ID, wallet, Yeezy slides, and jewelry” were some of the items stolen during the harrowing face-off with the gunman. Her items, she explained, were originally split between two cars but ended up in one vehicle following some confusion prior to the robbery. According to their report, the robber who allegedly passed away is one of three suspects involved in the crime .

DreamDoll was in St. Louis for a hosting event during the time of the incident.

