This Missouri Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The Whole State

Everyone has their favorite place to get the best burgers or desserts in town , but what about the best sushi?

Once you have a craving for sushi, there is no going back. So, next time you try to fulfill your appetite, instead of heading to the most convenient spot near you, try out the best place in your area for sushi. If you don't know exactly where that is, you're in luck. Eat This, Not That! set out where to find the best sushi in every state.

Of course, the key to a great sushi restaurant is freshness, quality, and location. The report says to find the best sushi restaurant in each state, they "scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States. "

So, where can you find the best sushi in Missouri?

Indo in St. Louis.

Here is what the report had to say about Indo:

"With Chef Nick Bognar ( James Beard Award Semi-Finalist and Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2019 and 2020) at the helm in the kitchen, this Pan-Asian spot is a must-visit. The restaurant offers a daily selection of fresh nigiri, along with cooked dishes like red curry laksa."

