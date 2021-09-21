CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland Confirms Arrest of Former Wex Exchange Executive in Warsaw

bitcoin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports of the detention of Dmitry Vasiliev, ex-head of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange Wex, have been confirmed by authorities in Poland. The former executive of the platform, allegedly involved in the theft of funds worth millions of dollars, faces possible extradition to Kazakhstan. Prosecutor’s Office Confirms Vasiliev Is in Custody...

news.bitcoin.com

US News and World Report

Russia Arrests Top Cybersecurity Executive in Treason Case

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian authorities have arrested the chief executive of a leading Russian cybersecurity company on suspicion of state treason, a court said on Wednesday, sending a chill through Russia's IT and business sectors. Ilya Sachkov, 35, who founded Group IB, one of Russia's most prominent cyber security firms, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Belarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGB

Belarusian authorities on Wednesday blocked access to another news site, the latest in a series of steps restricting independent media in the country after it was shaken by a wave of anti-government protests. The Belarusian Ministry of Information blocked access to the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus website, the Belarusian subsidiary of a popular Russian newspaper of the same name. The ministry didn't provide any reasons for the decision to block the popular website, which is visited by some 20,000 users daily. The access to it was restricted several hours after it ran a story about an alleged shootout in...
EUROPE
The Independent

Security stepped up for Dutch PM Mark Rutte over concerns of drug gang threat

Security has tightened around the Netherlands’ prime minister Mark Rutte after police were alerted to a possible attack by a drug gang, a Dutch newspaper reports. De Telegraaf say that police officers from the Royal Diplomatic Security Service (DKDB) have been deployed to shadow Mr Rutte after “spotters” were seen scoping out his movements, prompting fears of a kidnapping or attack. They also pointed to an “elite security guard” who accompanied Mr Rutte to a budget debate last week as evidence of heightened security. A government source, speaking on condition of anonymity, reportedly confirmed De Telegraaf’s story to Reuters news...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. - 'European Union is not Belarus' - The EU suspects Belarus is masterminding an unprecedented influx of migrants into Poland as a form of retaliation against EU sanctions but the regime has put the blame on the West.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Greek PM 'unapologetic' in defending Greek borders

Greece’s prime minister says he is “unapologetic about defending" Greece’s borders in the face of uncontrolled migration attempts, but insists his country is doing so in a manner that respects human rights.Greece has come under strong criticism from rights groups, migrants and some European officials over allegations that its coast guard carries out so-called pushbacks — the summary deportation of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greek officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, despite considerable indications such practices occur.The country has been one of the most popular routes for decades for smugglers to...
POLITICS
AFP

Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W. Sahara

The EU's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from disputed Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro independence movement. The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement. The accords will remain in place for two months in order to "preserve the European Unionâs external action and legal certainty over its international commitments", it said. Morocco views Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory, but the UN views the former Spanish colony as a "non-autonomous territory" and the Polisario, backed by Algeria, has long sought its independence.
ECONOMY
The Independent

German court hears damages claim over Brazil dam collapse

A Munich court on Tuesday heard a claim for compensation from a German certification company over a devastating dam collapse in Brazil in January 2019.More than 270 people died when the dam at a mine operated by Brazilian mining company Vale collapsed, flooding nearby Brumadinho with mud. A local unit of Germany's TUeV Sued had been involved in inspecting the structure.The city of Brumadinho and relatives of an engineer who was killed in the collapse sued TUeV Sued for compensation and damages at the state court in Munich.Lawyers for TUeV Sued rejected any responsibility on its part at Tuesday's hearing, arguing that the probable cause was drilling and blasting for which Vale was responsible on the day of the collapse, German news agency dpa reported. The plaintiffs' lawyers contended that the company had issued a declaration of stability for the dam although it knew that there were problems.Presiding judge Ingrid Henn said she will announce a decision on Feb. 1.In February, Vale signed a settlement deal to pay 37.7 billion reais ($7 billion) to the state of Minas Gerais where Brumadinho is located.
ECONOMY
AFP

Russian investigators target Navalny in new 'extremism' probe

Russian investigators on Tuesday launched a new "extremism" probe against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his top allies that could see the opposition leader spend up to 10 more years in jail. Navalny's groups were already banned as "extremist" earlier this year. The fresh probe comes after President Vladimir Putin's party this month shored up another five years in control of the lower house of parliament. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said in a statement that by 2014 Navalny had "created an extremist network and directed it" with the aim of "changing the foundations of the constitutional system in the Russian Federation". Navalny, 45, and his top aide Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov are suspected of having run an "extremist network", while Lyubov Sobol and a number of his other allies are accused of taking part.
POLITICS
WFMJ.com

'Celebrate Poland' will honor former Chief of Police

Celebrate Poland will take place on Saturday, September 25 in memory of former Police Chief Russell Beatty. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Poland Village Town Hall and the surrounding area, including the Poland Public Library. Celebrate Poland is a one day event to...
POLAND, OH
Daily Mail

Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'

An Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'. Noor, 29, had been a member of a British-trained Afghan unit known as CF333, but was not rescued in the airlift from Kabul airport that followed the Taliban takeover.
WORLD
The Independent

Greek prime minister: No intention of arms race with Turkey

Greece’s prime minister said Thursday that he has no intention of competing against Turkey in an arms race and hopes to resolve differences with the neighboring country through dialogue, but that Greece must defend its territory and sovereignty.Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments Thursday came two days after Greece signed a defense deal with France worth around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), including the purchase of three French frigates for the Greek navy. “We cannot ignore the fact that we live in a very complicated neighborhood. It is a reality of geography which we cannot ignore,” Mitsotakis said during a Democracy Forum...
POLITICS
bitcoin.com

Russian Post to Employ Blockchain Technology in Parcel Tracking

The national postal operator of Russia plans to implement a parcel tracking system that will rely on blockchain technology. The introduction of the new service is part of Russian Post’s digital transformation strategy and is expected to reduce the number of lost shipments. Blockchain-Based Tracking System to Help Russian Post...
INDUSTRY
Tribal Football

Leicester striker Iheanacho in Poland; blocked from facing Legia Warsaw

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been ruled out of their Europa League trip to Legia Warsaw because of an issue with his travel documents. The striker did travel to Poland - however a problem with his paperwork meant he was not allowed into the country. "His documentation coming into...
PREMIER LEAGUE

