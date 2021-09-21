CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal MP tells Health Minister Hazzard to RESIGN for allowing Covid-positive 'I'm a Celebrity' crew into Byron Bay - saying she holds her party colleague 'personally responsible'

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

A Liberal MP has called for Health Minister Brad Hazzard to resign after allowing a reality show to film in Byron Bay where a crew member later tested positive to Covid.

The Byron and Tweed shires were thrown into a snap lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a case was recorded in the area.

The person has since been revealed as a fully-vaccinated female crew member on Channel Ten's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

Liberal MP Catherine Cusack said she was 'devastated' by the news the worker was allowed to fly in from Sydney and called for the resignation of Mr Hazzard, her colleague, for granting the exemption.

'I am calling on Brad Hazzard to resign because he has ignored the regions and I hold him personally accountable for the new lockdown and destruction of the progress we have made on the Queensland border arrangement,' Ms Cusack said on Tuesday.

'Sydney coming out of lockdown is going to be a disaster for the regions unless Sydney is prevented from travelling out of the city.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THLtK_0c386qPB00
The person responsible for the snap Byron and Tweed shire lockdown is a crew member on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia Pictured: Hosts Chris Brown and Julia Morris 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24z5ZY_0c386qPB00
Liberal MP Catherine Cusack (pictured right with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian left) called for the resignation of Brad Hazzard after the case was infectious in Byron and Tweed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Hhj_0c386qPB00
'I am calling on Brad Hazzard to resign because he has ignored the regions and I hold him personally accountable for the new lockdown,' Ms Cusack said

Byron Shire, Kempsey and Tweed Shire areas all went into a snap seven-day lockdown from 5pm on Tuesday.

The woman, who is fully-vaccinated, arrived on the Virgin Flight VA 1141 from Sydney to Ballina on Saturday morning and was infectious for two days while working in Byron, Ballina and Tweed.

Mr Hazzard said the lockdown would initially be for seven days, subject to a further review.

Ms Cusack slammed the NSW government and the health minister for putting the regions at risk.

'The regions are not ready because we have not had vaccine access. We haven't had the same rules to fast-track vaccination, and we are sitting ducks,' she said.

'Our health system is not going to cope and our Indigenous communities are at massive risk.'

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, an ITV Studios Australia spokesperson confirmed that an I'm A Celebrity crew member has tested positive for Covid-19.

'ITV Studios Australia has been filming I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in Northern NSW in accordance with Public Health Orders and restrictions, as well as its own comprehensive CovidSAFE plan, which is consistent with Screen NSW's guidelines for film and television production,' the spokesperson said.

'We take our CovidSAFE plan extremely seriously. The health, safety and welfare of the community, as well as our cast and crew, is our number one priority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BczaE_0c386qPB00
Crew: In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, an ITV Studios Australia spokesperson confirmed that an I'm A Celebrity crew member has tested positive for Covid-19. Pictured: Last year's cast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMwmU_0c386qPB00
Mr Hazzard said the lockdown would initially be for seven days. Ms Cusack slammed the NSW government and the health minister for repeatedly putting the regions at risk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uY0pc_0c386qPB00
Lockdown: Byron Shire, Kempsey and Tweed Shire areas all went into a snap seven day lockdown from 5pm on Tuesday, after a Covid infected Sydney resident flew in on Saturday and tested positive on Monday

'We can confirm that one of our crew members has tested positive to COVID-19. This discovery was made through the rigorous testing regime implemented by our CovidSAFE plan. The crew member is fully vaccinated and was wearing PPE while at work.'

'The crew member is fully vaccinated and was wearing PPE while at work. All close contacts of the crew member from within the ITV production have been identified.

'They are being tested and will isolate in accordance with NSW Health's requirements. ITV is providing crew members with all the support and assistance possible.

'We are working with NSW Health to ensure all necessary steps are taken in relation to contact tracing, testing and further communication to anyone that needs to isolate.'

They were PCR tested and returned a negative result prior to their departure from Sydney for Northern NSW, and took a second test on the day of arrival, as is required, and that test was positive.

According to TV Tonight, the crew member 'has returned to Sydney and into isolation after their positive test'.

The crew member was not on set or in studio and the production of I'm A Celebrity - Get Me Out Of Here! Australia was not affected by the positive test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIttL_0c386qPB00
'ITV Studios Australia has been filming I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in Northern NSW in accordance with Public Health Orders and restrictions, as well as its own comprehensive CovidSAFE plan, which is consistent with Screen NSW's guidelines for film and television production,' the spokesperson said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1Fwa_0c386qPB00
Return: According to TV Tonight , the crew member 'has returned to Sydney and into isolation after their positive test'

The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Crew member blamed for sending thousands of Australians into lockdown

The reality TV show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is facing criticism after one of the show’s make-up artists was blamed for sending thousands of Australians into quarantine, after she tested positive for Covid-19.The 31-year-old woman reportedly contracted the virus after travelling to New South Wales from Sydney to work on the Australian version of the show. She was carrying an exemption that allowed her to travel for work-related purposes only, according to ABC News.While working, the crew member allegedly visited shops, restaurants, and cafes in Byron Bay without checking in using her QR code, breaching...
