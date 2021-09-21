CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mike Manley Bails On Stellantis, Takes Over AutoNation

By Paul A. Eisenstein
thedetroitbureau.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Manley is leaving Stellantis, the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO who helped put together its merger with France’s PSA, set to take over as CEO of AutoNation. The move was not entirely unexpected. Manley’s authority was sharply scaled back following the merger that created the world’s fourth-largest automaker. He was named the Head of Americas and was stripped of his board seat as part of the new company.

www.thedetroitbureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
just-auto.com

Daimler and Stellantis team up on batteries

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz unit is taking an equity stake in European battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC) – a joint venture set up by Stellantis and TotalEnergies. Mercedes-Benz is planning to go fully electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow – and to reach its...
BUSINESS
cbtnews.com

Former FCA CEO Mike Manley to lead AutoNation

The largest dealer group in the United States, AutoNation, has announced a new CEO to succeed Mike Jackson. As of November 1, Mike Manley will step into the role of chief executive officer at AutoNation and will assume a spot at the table with the Board of Directors. AutoNation will take Manley from his current […]
BUSINESS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

AutoNation Names New CEO

AutoNation Inc has named Stellantis executive Mike Manely as its next CEO. Manley will replace the outgoing Mike Jackson. The changes will take place on Nov. 1 when Jackson, 72, officially retires from his post and the company’s board. Manley, 57, served as the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles before...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Miller
Person
John Elkann
Person
Sergio Marchionne
Person
Carlos Tavares
FOXBusiness

AutoNation CEO set to retire after 22 years

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson will retire after 22 years, the company announced on Tuesday. He will be replaced by Mike Manley, current head of Americas at automaker Stellanis, which was formed by the January 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group. Manley served as Chrysler’s CEO from July 2018 to January 2021.
BUSINESS
Derrick

Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

MILAN (AP) — PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down as his role of head of the Americas. Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of...
MILAN, PA
insideevs.com

As Expected, Stellantis Prioritizes An Electric Future

Just about as soon as Stellantis became a reality, it was already clear the automaker would invest in EVs. Now, the company says it has set a goal that 40 percent of its US sales will be electric by 2030. For those unfamiliar, Stellantis came about via a merger between...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Great Britain#Psa#Autonation#British#Daimlerchrysler#Jeep#Fca#Japanese#French#The Psa Group#Vroom#Cfo#Bank Of America
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

CEO Del Rosso Splitting from Genesis North America

After helping the brand to grow during his tenure, Genesis Motor North America CEO Mark Del Rosso is leaving the company after a three-month hiatus for personal reasons. Claudia Marquez, Hyundai Mexico CEO, is taking over daily operations at the luxury brand, while reporting to Jose Muñoz, who heads up Hyundai North America. Marquez is assuming the dormant role of chief operating officer for the luxury brand.
BUSINESS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Nissan
thedetroitbureau.com

You Could Sell Your Lease Car for a Big Profit …

For Wes Grueninger, the 2019 Honda Ridgeline was just taking up space in his driveway, but the Seattle-based mobile tech developer realized it offered him a way to fatten his bank account. This year’s shortage of semiconductor chips has left dealer lots empty and American motorists desperate to find something...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy