Mike Manley Bails On Stellantis, Takes Over AutoNation
Mike Manley is leaving Stellantis, the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO who helped put together its merger with France’s PSA, set to take over as CEO of AutoNation. The move was not entirely unexpected. Manley’s authority was sharply scaled back following the merger that created the world’s fourth-largest automaker. He was named the Head of Americas and was stripped of his board seat as part of the new company.www.thedetroitbureau.com
