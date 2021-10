The Big East Football Conference is that Tech was the last team in and that the BEFC (in it's early development days before Penn State joined the B1G) was hoping for Penn State but Joe Paterno wanted to be in the Big 10. Joe Pa thought the Big East was too basketball-centric (which it was). The BEFC was a blessing and IMHO was a better football conference from top to bottom than the ACC most seasons. It definitely was a more watchable and colorful football conference with Vick, McNabb, the Miami QB's, the Pitt gunslingers, ...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO