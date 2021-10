Michael Hunter has warned Anthony Joshua about Oleksandr Usyk’s style as he believes it’s the ‘most difficult’ in terms of the Brit getting a win.Hunter was dealt his only defeat by Usyk on points and has sent the message to Joshua ahead of the fight on Saturday where he has his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on the line.“He [Usyk] is fleet-footed and defensive-minded,” Hunter told Sky Sports. “It will be very difficult to actually get a win over Usyk in a certain fashion.“Joshua will have to have a concrete game-plan and follow it. It will be a...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO