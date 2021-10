The Golden State Warriors are far past their glory years in the NBA. After winning three championships in four years, the team is now hoping to get back to the playoffs. They will have Klay Thompson back from injury and Stephen Curry will be back as well. When Draymond Green is added to the mix, that is the core that brought them their first championship. In today’s NBA, those three alone likely won’t be enough.

