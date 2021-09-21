CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rice, TX

Podcast: Breaking down the big win over Rice

By Gerald Goodridge
Burnt Orange Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after the ground game faltered against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Texas Longhorns got their ground game going in spades against the Rice Owls, setting records in the process. Texas had five running backs get significant carries, four of which scored a touchdown and three of them breaking off runs longer than 60 yards. All of that led to a school-record 7.4 yards per carry for the Longhorns in the lopsided win over the Owls. That led to quarterback Casey Thompson looking solidly in command of the offense, completing 15 of his 18 attempts for 164 yards, two scores and an interception.

www.burntorangenation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Georgia Southern player apologizes for incident that helped get coach fired

A Georgia Southern player is apologizing for his conduct before Saturday’s game that appears to have played a part in getting his coach fired. A viral video showed Eagles lineman Gavin Adcock surfing atop a moving team bus and chugging a beer before Saturday’s game against Louisiana. That video gained further scrutiny after the team lost to Louisiana, which resulted in the firing of coach Chad Lunsford.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Rice, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Earth, TX
Rice, TX
Sports
City
Rice, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Little
Burnt Orange Nation

Podcast: Previewing the Rice Owls

The Texas Longhorns need a moment to gather themselves and get back on track after an embarrassing loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks and hopefully, they can do just that against another former SWC rival - the Rice Owls. Rice is struggling to open the season, managing just 24 points in two games as a part of their 0-2 start. They nearly caught lightning in a bottle two weeks ago after leading Arkansas late, but it seems like since the levee broke against the Hogs they have been reeling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR podcast: Doug Rice

You’ve probably heard Doug Rice’s voice calling a NASCAR race for Performance Racing Network (PRN), but if you don’t know much about him, you will after this podcast episode. • Rice explains how long he’s been with the company and his role as president of PRN and those responsibilities. •...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#American Football
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Burnt Orange Nation

Best Answer to the Question: What Kind of Response You Will get for Joining the SEC

This is classic. From women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer on the response he expects when on the road in the Big 12. Every coach at Texas should bottle this answer. Start at the 31:00 minute mark. Once Schaefer has a full roster of his players, his team will be competing for national championships (and they reached the Final 8 last season)!
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson calls relationship with head coach Sam Pittman 'awesome'

If some were still hesitant to get behind Sam Pittman as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, they are likely now bought in after Saturday’s big win. The Razrobacks knocked off then-No. 15 Texas at Razorback Stadium and are now looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 in Pittman’s second season. On The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson described Pittman’s relationship with the team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
thednvr.com

DNVR Buffs Podcast: Jake Schwanitz breaks down Minnesota

Jake Schwanitz joins Henry Chisholm to talk about his film room on TheDNVR.com and what to expect from Minnesota. DNVR subscribers! Leave your questions in the comment section for the next DNVR Buffs Podcast!. Henry was born in Columbia Falls, Montana and graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2015....
MINNESOTA STATE
Wenatchee World

Shockers win big over Billygoats in football

After a rough outing in their season opener, the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers bounced back against the Pateros Billygoats with a dominating 50-0 victory this past Friday. The game was also the home opener for the Shockers. Head Coach Tayn Kendrick said the win was a result of the work the team...
WATERVILLE, WA
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Bounce Back With Dominant 58-0 Win Over Rice

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns needed to make a statement following their 40-21 debacle off a loss in Fayetteville just one week ago. And though they weren't facing a sexy opponent, the Horns were able to do just that, decimating the Rice Owls 58-0 in front of a packed Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy