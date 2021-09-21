Iowa Football Position Grades: Kent State
After playing the cupcake part of their schedule (Iowa State), the Hawkeyes faced a formidable opponent in Kent State. Iowa prevailed 30-7. Jack Campbell forced a fumble at the goal line; if it weren’t for this, the game would have looked/felt much closer than the final score. Of course Iowa’s defense scored. I can’t remember the last time a Hawkeye defense has scored 3 games in a row. The Hawks will try to make it 4 against Colorado State.www.blackheartgoldpants.com
