Iowa State

Iowa Football Position Grades: Kent State

By Bartt Pierce
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing the cupcake part of their schedule (Iowa State), the Hawkeyes faced a formidable opponent in Kent State. Iowa prevailed 30-7. Jack Campbell forced a fumble at the goal line; if it weren’t for this, the game would have looked/felt much closer than the final score. Of course Iowa’s defense scored. I can’t remember the last time a Hawkeye defense has scored 3 games in a row. The Hawks will try to make it 4 against Colorado State.

Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa’s victory over Kent State wasn’t always pretty, but a win is a win

The No. 5 Iowa football team only looked fine in its 30-7 win over Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. And that’s fine. Not every game is going to be a convincing victory over a top-20 opponent. After a four-touchdown win over Indiana to open the season and a commanding triumph over Iowa State in Week 2, Iowa’s matchup with Kent State seemed destined to be a letdown. And, in a way, it was.
IOWA STATE

