NCL Reveals Entertainment on Upcoming Norwegian Prima
We have new details about the entertainment and features on the upcoming ship from Norwegian Cruise Line! When the ship first sets sail in the Summer of 2022, Tony Award®-nominated musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” will be its interactive headlining act in terms of entertainment. The ship will also feature the world’s first venue that transforms from a three-story theater into a Vegas-style nightclub, freefall drop dry slides and the largest racetrack at sea.www.porthole.com
