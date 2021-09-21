CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jon Lester Notches 200th Career Victory: ‘He’s Like John Wayne, Just Got That True Grit’

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Lester’s never been one for self-promotion, his manager — Mike Shildt — had plenty of praise for the lefty after Monday’s win. “Obviously, he’s pitched tremendously well, done a great job, made a few adjustments, but this guy’s got such heart and competitive fire. So it’s really fun to watch him go out and compete,” Shildt said. “He’s like John Wayne. You know, just got that ‘True Grit.’ Big, strong, silent type. Done a nice job, not only on the mound obviously, but his preparation, this guy is really dedicated to his craft. That always has a residual benefit. And he’s got the intestinal fortitude to compete, he’s got a huge heart. And, you know, congratulations on his 200th win. That’s a heck of a milestone, and he’s not done. He’s got more in him.”

FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
FanSided

Jon Lester’s resurgence coincides with St. Louis Cardinals breakout

It’s no coincidence that Jon Lester’s resurgence has coincided with the St. Louis Cardinals’ breakout. The deal to acquire Jon Lester looks like the steal of the trade deadline. Since being acquired, Lester has been a revelation for the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two or less runs in seven of...
MLB
Jon Lester
Mike Shildt
John Wayne
5 On Your Side

What is the longest St. Louis Cardinals winning streak?

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are on a tear with the longest winning streak in 20 years as of Wednesday. The Redbirds rallied Thursday afternoon, with Paul Goldschmidt hitting two long home runs. It ended 8 to 5, Cardinals. He was named the YouTube Player of the Game after YouTube showed the broadcast.
MLB
Yardbarker

Jon Lester becomes third active pitcher to record 200 career wins

Jon Lester of Tacoma, WA became the third active Major League Baseball pitcher to record 200 career wins on Monday. Lester notched the W in a 5-2 St. Louis Cardinals win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Lester picked up a quality start for the Cardinals. In six innings, he gave up...
MLB
KSDK

As Cardinals surge to postseason, Jon Lester is recapturing some magic

ST. LOUIS — Over the years, there have always been guys that just didn't look quite right in a Cardinals uniform. For folks of a certain age, "St. Louis Cardinal Roger Maris" was probably a shock to the system at first. Will Clark's stellar 51 games with the team in 2000 was also quite the ride. More recently, John Lackey and A.J. Pierzynski donning the birds on the bat was a particularly odd sight.
MLB
chatsports.com

Manager David Ross celebrates Jon Lester after former Cub wins 200th game

You’ll never find manager David Ross rooting for the Cardinals. Unless it’s an off-day for the Cubs and his good friend Jon Lester is going for a big milestone. That’s exactly what happened on Monday as the former Cubs’ ace won the 200th game as a member of the Cubs’ arch rival.
MLB
KOEL 950 AM

Field of Dreams Movie Site Sold

Anyone who has seen the Field of Dreams knows how important the Chicago White Sox were to the movie's story line. When Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner) built a baseball diamond in the middle of his cornfield, former White Sox great "Shoeless" Joe Jackson was the first to emerge from the surrounding stalks.
MOVIES
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Sportico

HOFer Frank Thomas Takes Ownership of Iowa’s Field of Dreams Site

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is the new owner of the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa, where the Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees in what turned out to be an iconic game last month. The purchase includes all of the interest in Go the Distance LLC and controlling interest in All Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site. The purchase price was undisclosed. Dubuque County records show Go the Distance LLC paid $3.4 million for the property in 2013. The former White Sox All-Star first baseman will serve as chief executive officer, and Dan...
MLB
Deadline

‘Field Of Dreams’ Complex Bought By Group Headed By Baseball Hall Of Famer Frank Thomas

The Iowa complex that hosted the 1989 film Field of Dreams and last month’s Major League Baseball game between the Yankees and White Sox has new owners. Current owners Go the Distance Baseball LLC announced today that a group headed by Hall of Famer and former Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas has purchased a controlling interest in the All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams movie site. Thomas will be the CEO in the new organization, while former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans will be COO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction involves the purchase of...
MLB

