CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseland, NJ

NJ Worker Crushed By 6,000 Pounds Of Porcelain Dies, Authorities Say

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJgY5_0c3847HV00
  • Cessna Intercepted In Temporary No-Fly Zone Over GWB Was Pilote…

    • A construction worker in North Jersey was killed after apparently being crushed by 6,000 pounds of porcelain that fell on him Monday, police said.

    The incident on Harrison Avenue was being investigated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

    The incident occurred at Porcelain Source, headquartered in Kearny, an OSHA representative told Daily Voice.

    Subsequent reports said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and in cardiac arrest.

    Roseland Mayor James Spango on Tuesday announced the unidentified worker had died.

    "The Borough of Roseland, NJ would like to offer its sincere condolences to the family of the employee who passed away," Spango said.

    "Any incident involving loss of life is tragic and we ask all residents that you join us in keeping this individual’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

    The cause remains under investigation, and further comments were declined.

    The company does not have an OSHA inspection history.

    to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Cats Rescued In Mahwah House Fire

Two cats were rescued in a damaging house blaze early Thursday afternoon in Mahwah.Police got there seconds after the noontime blaze broke out and ushered two residents out of the 2½-story home on Winding Trail in the township's Fardale section, neighbors said.Flames apparently ignited by a timer f…
MAHWAH, NJ
Daily Voice

Boy, 14, Caught Packing Handgun, Paterson PD Says

A 14-year-old boy shoved a 9mm handgun into his waistband seconds before he was seized by Paterson detectives outside a neighborhood liquor store, authorities said.The boy was among a dozen or so people " blocking the business entrance, playing loud music, and consuming alcoholic beverages" in the …
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseland, NJ
Accidents
City
Roseland, NJ
City
Kearny, NJ
Roseland, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Ridgefield Park Apartment Blaze

Firefighters extinguish an early-morning co-op blaze in Ridgefield Park.The fire broke out in a unit at the three-story garden apartment building on Bergen Turnpike off Teaneck Road around 7 a.m., responders said.No injuries were immediately reported in the two-alarm blaze, which they said went to…
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Cruiser Hit By Robber In Connecticut

A robbery suspect is wanted in Connecticut after forcing officers into a parked car and striking a police cruiser while fleeing the scene of an investigation.Officers in Hartford County from the Enfield Police Department were called to an area business at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, w…
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Accident#Porcelain Source
Daily Voice

Worker Electrocuted In Jersey City

A worker was electrocuted Wednesday morning in Jersey City, officials confirmed.The 29-year-old man was operating a lift machine that struck a power line at 20 St. Pauls Ave., City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.He suffered injuries to his hands and toes and was taken to a local hospit…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

16 Injured In Potentially Fatal I-295 Crash

A serious and possibly fatal crash closed a portion of Interstate 295 in Mercer County Wednesday afternoon.Sixteen people were reportedly injured in the crash involving a white passenger van in the northbound lanes in Hamilton near I-195 around 3:30 p.m., 6abc reports.EXPECT DELAYSI-295 MP 59, Hami…
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Teen Fatally Stabbed In CT

Police have released the ID of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in the chest by a 27-year-old murder suspect in Connecticut.In New Haven County, members of the Waterbury Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 involving a 14-year-old …
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Queens Man Dead, 13 Injured In I-295 Crash

A Queens, NY man died and 13 other people were injured in a crash involving a passenger van on Interstate 295 in Mercer County Wednesday, New Jersey State Police said.A Ford Econoline van was traveling north in near mile post 59 in Hamilton Township, when it went off the road to the right, struck t…
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Car Tipping Pranksters Wanted By Police In Central PA

Do you have the strength to flip a car over?Well one or more people Lancaster County do.While most people were at a local fair, a car was rolled on its side on Wednesday night, according to New Holland police. The car was parked in the 200 Block of Walnut Lane. Police continue to investigate "this …
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Lehigh County Man Dies Days After Monroe County Crash

A 49-year-old Lehigh County man died days after sustaining injuries in a crash that occurred in Monroe County, authorities said.Christopher Snyder, of Lowhill Township, died of multiple blunt force injuries on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's…
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Suspect In Long Island Burglary

Police are asking the public for help in the burglary of a  Long Island business.The incident took place around 6:20 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 24 in Nassau County at the First Manufacturing Company in Oceanside.According to detectives, officers responded to the business located at 3800 West Oceanside…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
135K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy