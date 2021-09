The LA Rams would love nothing better than to leave Indianapolis Indiana with a victory. With the 2021 NFL season beginning against three consecutive 2020 NFL playoff teams, victories are sweet and critical. After all, to earn a playoff berth this year, teams must expect to win no fewer than 11 games to even have a chance at a playoff spot. So that becomes the goal for the LA Rams, and they are only one of eleven games closer.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO