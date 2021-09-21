Former UFC lightweight Don Madge signs with PFL, debuts on Oct. 27

After a slew of canceled fights, Don Madge has a new home.

Madge (9-3-1), who signed with the UFC in 2018, managed to step into the octagon just twice before parting ways with the company. The 30-year-old fighter out of South Africa announced Monday that he inked a deal with PFL and will be making his promotional debut against Nathan Williams (13-7) at the 2021 PFL Championship event on Oct. 27.

Madge hasn’t competed since defeating Fares Ziam at UFC 242 in September 2019. Since then, he has been plagued with a string of bad luck, including visa issues due to travel restrictions the U.S. placed on South Africa.

Madge saw bookings with Guram Kutateladze and Nasrat Haqparast get scrapped, but he appears to have finally solved his visa issues when he returns to action at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. for his PFL debut.

The current 2021 PFL Championship lineup includes:

Ray Cooper vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – welterweight final

Raush Manfio vs. Loik Radzhabov – lightweight final

Taylor Guardado vs. Kayla Harrison – women’s lightweight final

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija – heavyweight final

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade – featherweight final

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marthin Hamlet – light heavyweight final

Abigail Montes vs. Claressa Shields

Don Madge vs. Nathan Williams

