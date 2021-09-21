Apple Releases iOS 15 for iPhones
Apple has released iOS 15 now available as a free software update for users with iPhone 6s and later. iOS 15 introduces new ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone. FaceTime updates provide more natural video calls, Focus helps users reduce distraction, new features like Live Text use on-device intelligence to surface useful information, upgrades to Maps provide brand new ways to navigate the world. A newly redesigned Safari browser is also part of iOS 15.svdaily.com
