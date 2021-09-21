CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Releases iOS 15 for iPhones

By Editor
svdaily.com
 9 days ago

Apple has released iOS 15 now available as a free software update for users with iPhone 6s and later. iOS 15 introduces new ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone. FaceTime updates provide more natural video calls, Focus helps users reduce distraction, new features like Live Text use on-device intelligence to surface useful information, upgrades to Maps provide brand new ways to navigate the world. A newly redesigned Safari browser is also part of iOS 15.

svdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 6: Biggest upgrades we expect to see in Apple's next smartwatch

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple upgrades the Apple Watch each fall like clockwork, and that's likely to be no different in 2021 (unless the new smartwatch experiences delays). Expected to be called the Apple Watch Series 7, the new smartwatch is rumored to come with a refreshed design and faster performance compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. We're anticipating seeing the Series 7 at a virtual Apple event on Sept. 14, where the rumored iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 are also likely to make an appearance.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Iphone 6s#Facetime#Safari#Mac#Apple Fitness#Espn#Hulu#Masterclass#Paramount#Soundcloud#Tiktok#Twitch#Apple News#The Neural Engine#Ios#Apple Watch
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
TVGuide.com

The Best Roku Deals Right Now in 2021

With all the streaming services that are available these days, it's nice to have one place that brings them all together for you — like a TV guide for the modern streaming experience. That's where Roku comes in. Roku is a set-top box, an accessory that can be added to basically any television in your home in order to provide you with a centralized platform to find all of your favorite streaming content.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Apple iOS 15 now available for download for iPhone 6s and later devices

Back in June, Apple announced the iOS 15 at WWDC 2021. The iOS 15 update comes with several new features including the much-improved FaceTime app, Live text, improved Notifications experience, advanced Spotlight search and more. After months of beta testing, Apple today released the final release of iOS 15 for iPhone 6s and later iPhones.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Apple Releases iOS 15 With Live Text, Shared With You, Focus, and More

Apple has officially released iOS 15 for customers on Monday, bringing plenty of fresh new features and quality-of-life upgrades. You can download it in Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 15 Features. Here are just some of the new features. Focus, a new way to help users reduce distraction...
CELL PHONES
Taylor Daily Press

iOS 15 | Release date | for any iPhone | what’s new?

IOS 15 will be the iPhone update for 2021! In September, you can install this major update and your iPhone will feel like news again. what’s new? Can you update your iPhone soon? You can read it all in this file!. iOS 15 when?. iOS 15 will be released on...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

PSA | Apple Releases Critical iOS 12.5.5 Update for Older iPhones

Even though iOS 15 can still be installed on every iPhone released in the past six years — and every new iPhone sold by Apple since early 2017 — the company is also continuing to support even older iPhone models, with important iOS updates for devices as far back as the 2013 iPhone 5s and iPad mini 2.
CELL PHONES
abc10.com

New iPhone iOS 15 update creates problems for Apple users

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — iPhone users may be seeing a new message pop up after updating their phones to the new iOS 15. According to Apple Insider, regardless of storage used, some early upgraders have been seeing an "iPhone storage almost full" message that can't be dismissed. The bug is...
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

Apple releases iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 with Focus, redesigned notifications, and more

Most years, Apple makes a big deal about when it’s going to launch the next version of its most popular platforms. Especially iOS. That wasn’t so much the case this year, with the company basically announcing that September 20 would be the launch date for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 in a minor way. But, today’s the day, and the next big deal for Apple’s mobile operating systems is here.
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

No iOS 15, no problem: Apple releases iOS 12.5.5 security update

Which the chatter nowadays is all about the latest versions of the iPhone and iOS, there are a ton of older devices still out there. If you are using an older device—such as an iPhone 6 or a first-gen iPad Air—you should know that Apple on Thursday released iOS 12.5.5, an update for iPhones and iPads with critical security patches.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy