Newberry, SC

Shealy elected as Angus delegate to the 138th Annual Meeting

 9 days ago

NEWBERRY — Walter Shealy III, Newberry, has been elected as a delegate to the 138th American Angus Association® Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.

A member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 306 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

Held in conjunction with the 138th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 6-8, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Angus Convention offers unrivaled opportunities for real-world education and face-to-face networking.

The American Angus Association is the nation's largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit www.ANGUS.org.

The American Angus Association® is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. It’s home to an extensive breed registry that grows by nearly 300,000 animals each year. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.

Newberry Observer

