Arrest made in Springfield homicide investigation from May 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit has made an arrest in connection with the May 29th shooting of Abushante Jennings. According to a statement published by Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on May 29th at around 4:10 a.m., police heard reports of shots fired in the area of Lionel Benoit Road. Officers reportedly located Jennings in a parking lot on Bertil Hammarlof Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.