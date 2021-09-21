CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

City of Tampa: Majority of employees vote in favor of vaccine mandate

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaxEG_0c37zbGp00

The City of Tampa said in a press release on Tuesday that an "overwhelming majority" of city employees voted in favor of the vaccine mandate.

The city said members of three unions, which represent 80% of city employees, voted to ratify the mandate that Mayor Jane Castor announced last month.

The release said members of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, Tampa Fire Fighters Local 754, and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464 voted by a 75% majority to formally approve the policy.

RECOMMENDED:

The new policy requires employees to be fully vaccinated by September 30 unless they can show that they have COVID-19 antibodies. Employees who prefer can opt for weekly COVID-19 tests and to wear a surgical grade mask at work.

"I could not be prouder of our City of Tampa team," Mayor Jane Castor said. "Our goal is simple: to protect our employees and our community, while maintaining the high level of service that our residents expect. In an effort to balance health and safety, we provided employees options that include weekly testing instead of vaccinations, and we worked in collaboration with our union leaders to get the facts out to all employees and dispel false rumors."

The city said union leaders supported the policy but it required a vote by rank and file employees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jane Castor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Vaccinations
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy