CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Chester, PA

With a Location in West Chester, Insomnia Cookies Bakes Up a Sponsorship Program for College Athletes

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScKKL_0c37zVvL00
Insomnia Cookies is heating up interest from college athletes for its new sponsorship program.Image via Creative Commons.

Insomnia Cookies, the Philadelphia-based bakery chain with a location in West Chester, launched a sponsorship program for college athletes. Ryan Mulligan covered Insomnia Athletes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The company launched the program under the NCAA’s new rules that allow student-athletes to profit from the use of their names, images, and likenesses (NIL). The financial arrangements include sponsorship deals to represent companies and their products.

When the NIL rules went into effect on July 1, Insomnia’s chief marketing officer, Tom Carusona, reported being “inundated” with athletes’ inquiries. He decided, however, that a pause before accepting applications and sponsoring athletes was a prudent branding move.

“It was on our radar; we just wanted to make sure we put a uniquely Insomnia spin on it,” said Carusona.

To tailor the program to its identity, Insomnia is focusing on female athletes and e-sports players. Women between 18 and 24 years are the company’s most engaged consumers, while e-sports is a rapidly growing market segment.

“It was a great opportunity to support people who are already Insomniacs,” said Carusona.

Sponsorships will be a combination of product, merchandise, and exposure for both parties, along with financial opportunities in some cases.

More on this story is in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Thrives Among Challenges and Points to a Bright Future

West Chester University President Dr. Christopher Fiorentino speaks to crowd of students, faculty, parents and community leaders gathered on the Quad as the school kicked off its 150th Anniversary celebration Friday afternoon. West Chester’s 150th-anniversary celebration this weekend recognized its history as it looked toward a bright future for students.
phillytrib.com

West Chester University and Delaware County Community College Join National “Moon Shot for Equity” Partnership to Erase Equity Gaps in College Completion

West Chester University and Delaware County Community College have joined a national initiative to help more students of color and other historically underserved populations in Southeastern Pennsylvania graduate from college. The “Moon Shot for Equity” is a student-success initiative led by EAB, an education firm based in Washington, D.C. The...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

West Chester Outlasts Edinboro in Thriller, 41-37

WEST CHESTER, PA – Ja'Den McKenzie (Morton, PA/Springfield) plowed in from one yard out with the go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds left in the game, and then Obi Anyatonwu (York, PA/Central York) intercepted Edinboro's hail mary in the end zone as time expired to clinch a thrilling 41-37 victory for West Chester over visiting Edinboro at John A. Farrell Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Daily Local News

West Chester University celebrates 150 years

WEST CHESTER—During his annual “Welcome Back” address to students, faculty, staff and members of the community, West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino proudly talked about Art Professor Andrew Snyder. Snyder virtually taught a pottery class. “It’s pretty tough to move a pottery class online because most students don’t have a...
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
West Chester, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
West Chester, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

West Chester Academy Offers Classes for Adults

Fall specialty classes in music, dance and more have begun for kids at West Chester Academy (WCA), 8107 Market Place Dr. (extra room is always available!), but did you know the academy also offers classes for adults? You can sign up to learn an instrument (guitar, violin, drums or saxophone) or even take ballet or conditioning.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Sportico

Youth Sports Streamer BallerTV Goes Outdoors With NextPro Acquisition

As youth sports livestreaming continues to expand—its growth accelerated by the pandemic as much as technology—one particular platform is setting its sights on outdoor field sports. BallerTV, which currently livestreams indoor sports, including youth basketball and volleyball, is acquiring on-demand youth sports filming and recruiting company NextPro. NextPro’s current portfolio spans 40 states and encompasses more than 150,000 outdoor games, spanning large-scale events in youth soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball, all of which will now be livestreamed for the first time as part of BallerTV. “It was always part of our scaling plan to go into outdoor sports,” BallerTV co-CEO and co-founder...
Daily Local News

In uneven outing, West Chester finishes strong at Millersville

MILLERSVILLE >> It was a choppy, uneven and at times frustrating outing on Saturday for West Chester at Biemesderfer Stadium. And even though the Golden Rams ultimately took care of business, it was not the type of dominating performance head football coach Bill Zwaan envisioned with his team now heading into the teeth of the PSAC East schedule.
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Insomnia Cookies#Sponsorships#Creative Commons#Nil
Quad

West Chester University Celebrates the #WCU150 Sesquicentennial Anniversary

Sept. 25, 2021, officially marks West Chester University’s 150th anniversary since its opening in 1871. However, on Sept. 17, 2021 at 1 p.m., West Chester University President Christopher Fiorentino kicked off the school year early to celebrate the special occasion in his annual “Welcome Back” address, along with a celebration for the community on the Academic Quad lawn and ribbon-cutting ceremony to the #WCU150 History and Heritage Exhibit Room in Francis Harvey Green Library.
VISTA.Today

Career Corner: Life Sciences Are the Future— And They Are Hiring in Philadelphia

If you are interested in what fields will be seeing growth in the coming years, you should definitely keep an eye on positions in the life sciences. An example of this is in the Philadelphia genetic medicine company Passage Bio. In 2020 they employed 20 people. By the end of 2021, that number is expected to exceed 150. And they are no anomaly in the field either.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

White’s Golden Goal Lifts West Chester To Victory in Double OT

WEST CHESTER, PA - Gabby White's (Chadds Ford, PA / Unionville) header lifted the Golden Rams to a 2-1 win in double overtime against East Stroudsburg University (1-2-1) on the sun splashed Rockwell Field Wednesday afternoon. White finished off a cross from Antonia Linus (Huntington Valley, PA / Penn Charter)...
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
wcupagoldenrams.com

No. 2 West Chester Shuts Out Mansfield, 2-0

MANSFIELD, PA — Montana Ott (Mount Bethel, PA/Bangor) and Dara Spavlik (Hockessin, Del./Conrad) each scored in the first half to lead second-ranked West Chester to a 2-0 victory over host Mansfield on a sunny and hot Saturday afternoon. West Chester (5-1) registered its second straight shutout with the blanking of...
Vibe

LaMelo Ball Launches Scholarship For Roc Nation School At LIU

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is using his platform to empower the youth by launching a four-year scholarship to the Roc nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment. The scholarship—for students majoring in Sports Management or Sports Communication & Marketing—will be open to applicants with an SAT score of at least 1100 (22 on the ACT) or students who have averaged a B grade or better. Contestants must also submit a written essay detailing future plans for themselves in the next decade and how being a recipient of the LaMelo Scholarship will impact those plans. Despite having forgone a college education...
COLLEGE SPORTS
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy