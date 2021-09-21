CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metz vs. PSG: Ligue 1 live stream, TV channel, how to watch Paris Saint-Geramain online, news, odds, time

By Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain take on FC Metz this Wednesday and will be without Lionel Messi for the trip to Stade Saint Symphorien after the French giants confirmed that the Argentina international has a knee problem which will keep him out for the game. Messi was substituted during last Sunday's 2-1 home win over Olympique Lyonnais and was off the pitch when Mauro Icardi scored a late headed winner to maintain PSG's 100% winning start to the season.

