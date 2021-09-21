CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Air Force's First Five B-21 Stealth Bombers Are in 'Final Assembly'

In June, we reported that two of the U.S. Air Force's B-21 stealth bombers were ready to take to the skies. While we haven't heard much or spotted them anywhere near the Edwards Base in California, there is definitely some rapid progress about the aircraft on the way to its first planned flight in 2022. The number of aircraft that are in final assembly has moved up to five, The Drive reported.

