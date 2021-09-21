Will the next mayor keep Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district is exploring a return to remote school for some students as a way to deal with the current busing crisis. “We are looking into all options though including the possibility of temporarily changing the start and end times of some schools to help alleviate the lateness of many of the bus runs,” said Michael Henesey, a district spokesman. “We are also looking into offering remote/virtual instruction as an option but that is not currently allowable.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO