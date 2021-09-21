CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Will the next mayor keep Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner?

By Megan Craig
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner is the leader of one of the city’s largest and most public-facing departments. Hired out of a chief position in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a yearlong national search, he controls an annual budget of nearly $48 million. Since he took the reins in 2018, he has been involved in several change-focused initiatives affecting the officers who report to him, including the department’s twice-rewritten use of force policy.

Comments / 2

Marion L. Jones
9d ago

U hope not he needs to go back to Arkansas n get job picking cotton n the fields, cuz he's quirkiness for the white officers not the people of Color

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

