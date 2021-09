It was natural to assume that Coach K’s retirement would put a damper on Duke’s recruiting prowess for at least the near future. Yes, Jon Scheyer proved himself to be an elite recruiter before he became the Blue Devils’ head-coach-in-waiting, serving as the lead assistant in bringing Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, Jayson Tatum and more to Durham. But throughout all those recruiting victories, Scheyer still had Krzyzewski’s five national championship rings in his back pocket. He was still able to say that they’d be playing for the winningest head coach in college basketball history.

DURHAM, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO