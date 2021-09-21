CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Brian Wilson Announces New Music

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqstL_0c37v7vY00

Legendary singer and songwriter, Brian Wilson, who is also one of the co-founders of the influential early surf-rock band The Beach Boys, announced recently that he will be releasing a solo piano album, At My Piano, which will include some of his signature songs. The album is set to release on November 19.

Wilson took to Twitter on Friday (September 17) to make the announcement official, saying, among other things, that a new track, “God Only Knows,” is also available, which you can hear below.

“At My Piano, the new album from Brian Wilson, will be released on 11/19 – available to pre-order now,” the Tweet read. “The lead single, Brians’s new soothing rendition of the classic God Only Knows, is available to listen to now.”

“God Only Knows” from the 79-year-old, Inglewood, California-born artist’s new LP, At My Piano:

Wilson, who has publicly struggled with mental health issues at times, said in a press release about the new record, “We had an upright piano in our living room, and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught. I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has bought me comfort, joy, and security. It has fueled my creativity as well as my competitive nature. I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening. Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life.”

Wilson’s new LP will also feature renditions of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “In My Room,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “California Girls,” “Surf’s Up” and “Good Vibrations.”

BRIAN WILSON AT MY PIANO TRACKLIST

  1. God Only Knows
  2. In My Room
  3. Don’t Worry Baby
  4. California Girls
  5. The Warmth of the Sun
  6. Wouldn’t it be Nice
  7. You Still Believe in Me
  8. I Just Wasn’t Made for these Times
  9. Sketches of Smile: Our Prayer/Heroes and Villains/Wonderful/Surfs Up
  10. Surf’s Up
  11. Friends
  12. Till I Die
  13. Love and Mercy
  14. Mt Vernon Farewell
  15. Good Vibrations

