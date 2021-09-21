CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levon Manzie: Mobile City Council President was a still, strong voice of love for his community

By J.D. Crowe
AL.com
AL.com
 9 days ago
This is an opinion cartoon. There was something different about Levon Manzie. When he first dipped his toe into politics as a candidate for the Mobile County School Board in 2008 he was in his mid-twenties. In an interview with the Press-Register editorial board, he came across as a soft-spoken, serious young man with no hint of an ego. He seemed genuinely interested in serving his community.

