People from relatively low socioeconomic backgrounds are more likely to have their pain sensitivity dismissed by others, according to a new series of psychological experiments. Even medical professionals don't seem to take another's suffering as seriously if they are relatively uneducated or poor – they may even prescribe less medication. The results could partly explain why patients with higher levels of education, income and social status tend to receive better medical care for a variety of painful conditions in the United States. No doubt, there are also structural issues at play, like a sheer lack of access to medical care, but broader cultural...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO