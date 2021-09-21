CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ducks Must Avoid the Big Letdown

By Editorials
fishduck.com
 9 days ago

Arizona in 2018. Arizona State in 2019. Cal and the Beavers in 2020. All games in which the Ducks were the better team but did not show up to play and lost. If ever there was a season to go undefeated in the Pac-12, this would be it. Quite simply, the conference stinks, while the Ducks are ascending into becoming one of college football’s premier powers. True, the Ohio State win probably affords the Ducks the right to lose one game and still make the College Football Playoff, but best not go that route.

fishduck.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

USC football: Trojans find new head coaching target in NFL

The USC football coaching search could be heading to the NFL with a report suggesting the Trojans are looking at Anthony Lynn. Dozens of names have been thrown out there as potential candidates for USC’s search for a new head coach. Add Anthony Lynn to the pile. “USC boosters have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Arizona State#Cal#Beavers#Ducks#Pac 12#The Ohio State#Fresno State#Wa#Cougar#Joshua Whitted Mr#Gameday Baby
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Upset Loss

Clemson’s upset loss to NC State Saturday night wasn’t much of a surprise if you’ve paid attention to the Tigers this year. Even Dabo Swinney knows his team is flawed. Ahead of the 2021 season, most so-called college football “experts” locked Clemson into their College Football Playoff predictions. Those same experts just happened to forget the Tigers lost an unbelievable amount of talent, particularly at quarterback and running back, from last year’s team. No team can replace players like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne and not skip a beat.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei’s slow start

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
fishduck.com

The Ducks Are Playing With Fire

Yes, a win is a win. But the way the Ducks have played in three of their first four games has left many Oregon fans puzzled. It is a frustration based on knowing the talent of this Oregon team and the way they handled Ohio State, and watching the sloppy and inconsistent play against three far lesser opponents.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy