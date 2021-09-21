CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Rebound As Trading Starts On Wall Street

U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's opening minutes of trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 158.42 to 34,132.50 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index strengthened 20.08 to 4,375.33. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 61.23 to 14,775.02.

IBTimes

Most Markets Track Wall St Up But Traders Still On Edge

Equity markets mostly rose Thursday after the previous day's retreat, though investors remained worried about surging inflation leading to interest rate hikes, while the debt stand-off in Washington also frayed nerves. The Dow and S&P 500 provided a positive lead, though the unconvincing end to the trading day on Wall...
MarketWatch

Dow loses grip on 34,000, S&P 500 skids below 100-day MA as indexes head for worst September in 10 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was down over 400 points and the S&P 500 index was trading beneath an intermediate-term trend line, putting both bechmarks on track to post their worst September declines since 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 440 points, or 1.3%, to reach around 33,946, down 4% on the month, and on the verge of the ugliest September performance since the index tumbled 6% in September of 2011. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.7% lower Thursday to reach around 4,326, with that downward pressure pushing the broad-market benchmark below its 100-day moving average at 4,344.58. Market technicians view moving averages as dividing lines between bullish and bearish momentum in an asset. The S&P 500's slump on Thursday was contributing to a 4.3% drop for the month and setting the stage for its worst September since a 7.2% drop in 2011.
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Street.Com

Jim Cramer's Message to Investors Amid Tuesday's Market Selloff

Amid Tuesday's sharp selloff and rotation out of tech stocks, Jim Cramer said investors should sit on their hands. As of intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 447.10 points, the Nasdaq was down 391.93 points and the S&P 500 was down 84.06 points. Cramer said that his...
FXStreet.com

European stocks stabilise after Wall Street selloff

The rise in global bond yields that’s been gathering pace since the delayed reaction to last week’s Fed meeting saw US indices finally crack properly. Mega cap growth took a pounding, sending the Nasdaq down 2.8%, whilst the heavy weighting of these stocks on the S&P 500 sent the broader market lower by 2%. Jay Powell, facing scrutiny from lawmakers in Congress, said inflation could stay "elevated" for longer than previously predicted. Investors are also paying close attention to events in Washington as Republicans once again blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown and potential default. European stock markets were firmer in early trade, tracking the middle of the recent ranges. The FTSE 100 continues to trade in a range of a little over 100pts.
stockxpo.com

Stocks Move Higher in Wake of Wall Street Rout

U.S. stocks and European shares rose Wednesday, a day after surging energy prices and rising bond yields triggered the biggest rout on Wall Street in months. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, pointing to a partial recovery in the broad-market index after it closed down 2% Tuesday, in its worst one-day performance since May. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.5% as technology stocks regained some ground after the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, or 94 points.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
