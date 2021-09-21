Bryan Danielson Thanks WWE Ahead of AEW Grand Slam

Former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan left the brand at the end of his contract and has since reverted to his original name of Bryan Danielson over in AEW. Some fans assumed when Danielson first left that there could be bad blood between the wrestler and his formal home, though he has said as of late it was an amicable departure, and he still has lots of love and respect. He also revealed the WWE reportedly had one request related to his AEW transition, and while Danielson didn’t describe it as ridiculous, I think many would agree it's exactly that.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO