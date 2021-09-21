Bryan Danielson Thanks WWE Ahead of AEW Grand Slam
Bryan Danielson will face Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Arena in New York City on Wednesday night. It's the first time the former WWE Champion will compete inside of an All Elite Wrestling ring, but before the action gets underway Danielson published a story via The Players' Tribune on Tuesday thanking WWE for his 12-year run with the company. Danielson thanked his peers, the crew behind the scenes, Vince McMahon (referred to as the Big Man) and the fans.comicbook.com
