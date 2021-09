Texas Health has plans to open a new Breeze Urgent Care at 140 S. Custer Road, McKinney, by the end of the year. Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care centers are open for walk-ins or appointments and accept most major insurance. They also offer clinical concierges and medication filling on site. The center will treat common illnesses and injuries such as colds and the flu, minor fractures, skin conditions, sprains and urinary tract infections. Two other Breeze Urgent Cares are located in McKinney, with locations in Frisco, Allen and Plano and more. https://breezeurgentcare.texashealth.org.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO