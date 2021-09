More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.

