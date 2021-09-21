CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Global Citizen’s Hugh Evans hoping music can mobilize world

informnny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Evans started his fight against extreme poverty by mobilizing his friends when he was growing up in Australia. On Saturday, Evans will try to mobilize the world to tackle poverty and COVID-19 with Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live concert featuring The Weekend, BTS, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, H.E.R. and dozens of other artists performing at locations across the globe — from Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea, to the Champ de Mars in Paris and New York’s Central Park. On Tuesday, the group announced Prince HArry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will join the event in Central Park to discuss global vaccine equity.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Hill

North Korea conducts anti-aircraft missile test amid stalled talks with US

North Korean state media reported on Friday that the country had test-fired an anti-aircraft missile on Thursday amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States, Reuters reported. The weapons developer that test-fired the missile, the Academy of Defense Science, was reportedly determining the functionality of several elements of the missile,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jennifer Lopez
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy